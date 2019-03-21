LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first woman to ever officially run the Boston Marathon will run this year's Derby Festival Marathon Relay.

Kathrine Switzer, one of running's most iconic figures, will participate in the race as part of Humana's relay team.

“I’m thrilled to team up with Humana to continue spreading awareness about the importance of active aging and the pursuit of healthy social, emotional, and physical habits,” said Kathrine Switzer.

Switzer, 72, ran the Boston Marathon in 1967, five years before women were allowed to compete in the race. She recently reran the race 50 years after her original run, finishing 24 minutes later than she did in her first marathon. She has run in 41 marathons and won the New York City Marathon in 1974.

Humana, a sponsor of the marathon, has a healthy aging initiative focused on encouraging healthy habits like exercise, eating and doctor visits.

"With the relay you can train for as little as a 5K or 10K," Switzer said. "Whether you’re an experienced runner or trying something new, I encourage everyone to come out and run with us.”

The mini, Marathon and Relay all start simultaneously on April 27 at 7:30 a.m. on Main Street near Slugger Field and will finish at Preston and Witherspoon streets. Registration is still open online at derbyfestivalmarathon.com.