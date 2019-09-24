LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-Royal's Hot Chicken announced that they will be opening another Louisville location.

The new location is supposed to open in Downtown Jeffersontown at 10305 Taylorsville Road.

The locally owned eatery, specializing in Nashville-Style Hot Chicken tenders & sandwiches varying heat levels are offered for each chicken dish, with spice choices ranging from Some Heat to Gonzo. Royal's began construction in the summer on their new restaurant.



"Louisville has an insatiable appetite for our hot chicken that just couldn't be satisfied with one location," said Chef Ryan Rogers, Founder of Royals Hot Chicken. "J-Town's growth and commitment to our locally owned business, Feast BBQ, makes it the perfect spot to add our second Royals Hot Chicken

location."



Chef Ryan Rogers founded Royals Hot Chicken in 2015, opening his first location in Downtown Louisville's NuLu neighborhood where it quickly became a local favorite.



"We hope the people of Jeffersontown can handle the heat and keep coming back for more of our one-of-a-kind hot chicken tenders and sandwiches," said Rogers. "We're confident this second location will continue our momentum of making Royals Hot Chicken the king of hot chicken in Louisville."



Royals Hot Chicken of Jeffersontown will employee approximately 30 people in the Jeffersontown area.



Royals Hot Chicken is accepting applications now. Applications can be submitted here or by applying in-store at their current Market St.

Location.



Royals Hot Chicken's original restaurant is located in NuLu at 736 E. Market St. Louisville, KY 40202.



Rogers plans to host a grand opening of the new Royals Hot Chicken in December.

