Louisville attraction nominated for national honor

The Roots 101 African American Museum is up for USA Today's 10Best New Attractions of 2021. Voting will be open through Dec. 20.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: The above video is from the opening of Roots 101 in 2020.

One of Louisville's newest cultural icons is up for a national honor - and you can help them win it.

The museum, located in downtown Louisville, features more than 10,000 square feet full of artifacts "to promote understanding and inspire appreciation of the achievement, contribution, and experiences of African Americans," according to the museum website.

The artifacts have been collected over the last four decades by museum founder Lamont Collins.

Roots 101 is competing against other attractions across the country, including an interactive Van Gogh exhibit in Indianapolis and the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville.

Voting will be open through noon on Monday, Dec. 20. To vote for Roots 101 and to see more of USA Today's 10Best lists, visit this link.

Winners will be announced on Friday, Dec. 31.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.