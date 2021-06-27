Man accused in Kentucky Derby weekend shooting on Louisville bartender to appear in court Monday

Ronnie O'Bannon is expected to face a judge in Jefferson Circuit Court.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man accused of killing a woman at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge during Kentucky Derby weekend is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Rapper Jack Harlow’s former DJ, Ronnie O’Bannon, has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in the killing of 37-year-old Kasmira Nash.

His attorney said Nash attacked O’Bannon that night and he fired in self-defense.

He’s out on bail and is on home incarceration.

