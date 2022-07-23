Former Kentucky probation officer faces sex abuse charges

The indictment charges 55-year-old Ronald R. Tyler with engaging in unwanted sexual contact with four people under his supervision and making false statements.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Kentucky probation officer has been charged in federal court with sexually abusing women under his supervision.

An indictment by a grand jury in Louisville was unsealed on Friday. It charges 55-year-old Ronald R. Tyler with engaging in unwanted sexual contact with four people under his supervision and making false statements.

Tyler, of Shepherdsville, formerly worked for the state Department of Corrections.

He was charged in 2019 with state counts of rape and sodomy, but those charges were later dismissed, according to court records. Tyler has been on probation since last year for convictions of official misconduct and evidence tampering, according to state records.

A media release from the U.S. Attorney's office said if convicted of the charges, Tyler faces a maximum punishment of life in prison.

