LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ronald McDonald House unveiled the expansion of their building at 1st and Chestnut Streets. The doors of the new space will officially open on March 2.

The renovations were possible thanks to a $21 million fundraising campaign.

There are 56 new guest rooms which can accommodate six people, each with a private bathroom. Each floor has playrooms, living rooms, kitchens and laundry rooms.

The building’s capacity has increased by 50 percent for out-of-town families whose children are receiving treatment at area hospitals.

Each year, the Ronald McDonald House serves thousands of families at little to no cost.

More from WHAS11.com:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.