Local Ronald McDonald House holds parade to kickoff campaign, show appreciation to healthcare workers

Staff members were all smiles as decorated cars made their way down South First Street while Buddy the Bat was there to wave everyone on while they cheered.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ronald McDonald House celebrated in style with a drive-by house party parade.

The Saturday event kicked off their More Than A House Campaign and to show appreciation to healthcare workers and the families who are staying at the house.

The campaign is bringing awareness to the group and services it offers to families in Kentuckiana.

