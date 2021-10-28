Former Louisville Congressman Ron Mazzoli dies at 89

He would have turned 90 on Wednesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former U.S. Congressman Ron Mazzoli has died at the age of 89. Mazzoli served Kentucky's Third Congressional District from 1971 to 1995.

He would have turned 90 years old on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Congressman John Yarmuth (KY-3) called Mazzoli "one of the most thoughtful and honorable public servants ever to serve the people of Louisville and Kentucky."

"As kind as he was caring, Ron's love for others showed in all that he did -- throughout his early, during his time in office, and beyond," Yarmuth said in a statement.

“I was saddened to learn of the passing of one of the most thoughtful and honorable public servants ever to serve the people of Louisville and Kentucky, Ron Mazzoli. As kind as he was caring, Ron’s love for others showed in all that he did—throughout his early life, during his time in elected office, and beyond. For twelve terms he provided the people of our city constituent service with a smile, always going out of his way to do all that he could for those he was so proud to represent.

“I could never adequately express what his friendship and support has meant to me during my political career. But since I took office in 2007—oftentimes working from a federal office building that now bears his name—whenever I was unsure of a course of action, I asked, ‘What would Mazzoli do?’ His legacy will be one of compassion and kindness, and it was an absolute honor to call him my friend.”

RIP to a great statesman and human being. Fmr U.S. Congressman Ron Mazzoli dies one day short of his 90th. Who in Louisville doesn't have a hand written note from him?So generous with his https://t.co/r0I3BkWxze:Oct 28 2021 lunch with my son Boone & @rplattfrazier @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/2qLjOvbK0h — Doug Proffitt WHAS11 (@WHAS11Doug) November 1, 2022

