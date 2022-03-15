1 hurt in rollover crash after colliding with police cruiser in Louisville

Police said the woman crashed into a cruiser on Preston Highway as an officer was responding to a request for backup Tuesday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is recovering in the hospital after three-vehicle crash involving a Metro Police officer.

According to a department spokesperson, a Seventh Division patrol unit was responding to a request for back up with lights and sirens, headed northbound on Preston Highway when a vehicle traveling westbound on Outer Loop hit the cruiser near the intersection around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the striking vehicle rolled, and a third vehicle was struck.

The woman operating the westbound vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The officer or the person inside the other vehicle were transported with injuries.

There were no other passengers.

