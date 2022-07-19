LMPD: 1 dead after rollover crash on I-64 East near Hurstbourne

According to Metro Police, officers were notified of a box truck losing control, overturning near the Hurstbourne exit Tuesday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 64 East that left a person dead Tuesday.

According to Metro Police, officers were notified of a box truck losing control, overturning near the Hurstbourne exit.

Police said a man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic from I-264 East to 64 East is open but is being diverted onto Hurstbourne. Motorists can re-enter I-64 East at the ramp at Hurstbourne.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

