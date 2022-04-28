Louisville Marine, father of 2, dies while on active duty

According to the governor, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rollie Brandon Pennington of Louisville died on April 9 while on active duty.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is planning to honor the life of a Louisville Marine on Friday.

According to a press release, Beshear is ordering that all flags be flown at half-staff on Friday, April 29 in remembrance of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rollie Brandon Pennington, who died on April 9 at the age of 38.

Pennington was an Infantry Weapons Officer with the 2nd Battalion 24th Marine Regiment of the 4th Marine Division, Marine Corps Forces Reserve, based out of Ft. Sheridan, Illinois.

His obituary says the father of two got to live out his childhood dreams by joining the United States Marine Corps. For 21 years, he served his country through eight deployments, including combat deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Pennington was a graduate of Seneca High School and participated in the JROTC program, according to his family.

"Brandon was the master of many crafts, but the roles he cherished the most were as a father, brother, son, uncle, Marine, mentor and friend," his obituary says.

His visitation is scheduled for Thursday, April 28 with his funeral set for Friday, April 29 at Ratterman & Sons funeral home. His obituary says donations in his honor can be made to Autism Speaks or the Wounded Warrior Project.

