Second week of Roger Burdette trial begins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The second week of the Roger Burdette trial began Tuesday in Louisville.

After taking three days off, the defense and prosecution called additional witnesses to testify about the crash that killed Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) Detective Deidre Mengedoht on Christmas Eve in 2018.

LMPD Traffic Officer Dean Kisling returned to the stand Tuesday morning to finish cross-examination. On Friday, Kisling testified about Burdette's driving patterns on the day his MSD truck crashed into Mengedoht's police cruiser on I-64, saying there was no "substantial length of skid marks or braking evident" at the crash site.

The defense's first witness was James Stephen Sobek, an expert in accident reconstruction specifically dealing with lighting and visibility. Sobek said he took a camera to try and recreate the view Burdette would have had as he traveled on the interstate.

Here’s a look - from his camera - of the curve approaching the Belvedere where Det. Deidre Mengedoht pulled over a pickup truck on Dec. 24, 2018 @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/Ud5Y6vL5eW — Heather Fountaine (@WHAS11Heather) November 2, 2021

During the first week of the trial, witnesses discussed Burdette's medical records, including his use of prescription drugs, as well as his phone activity on the day of the deadly crash.

The vehicles involved in the crash - Burdette's MSD truck and Mengedoht's LMPD cruiser - were shown to the jurors as physical evidence.

Burdette is charged with murder, four counts of wanton endangerment, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and failing to give the right of way to a stopped emergency vehicle.

This story will be updated throughout the week as the trial continues.

