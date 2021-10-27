Day 3 | Witnesses testify in Roger Burdette trial

The first witness to speak Wednesday was Quentin Brady, who had been pulled over by LMPD Det. Mengedoht just before the deadly crash.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The jury trial for Roger Burdette, the man charged with killing a Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) detective in a crash in 2018, is underway.

On Tuesday, the jury was selected and both sides presented their opening arguments. The first witnesses also provided their testimony.

The trial resumed Wednesday morning with additional witness testimony. The first witness to speak was Quentin Brady, who had been pulled over by LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht on I-64 just before the deadly crash.

"When she pulled me over… I saw the semi coming and next thing I know, we were shoved forward," he said.

Brady and the other passengers in his car - his girlfriend, sister and daughter - saw Burdette's truck crash into Mengedoht's cruiser and catch on fire.

Jasmine Parks, Brady's girlfriend, said she saw the smoke, but did not see the crash.

Brady was in the car with his girlfriend, her sister and his daughter. This picture shows them running from the wreck on I-64 at the Belvedere. He says he couldn’t get to Officer Mengedoht’s car because of the flames @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/hWOmyugyU2 — Heather Fountaine (@WHAS11Heather) October 27, 2021

Jeffrey Scott, another witness to the crash, said he pulled over to try and help.

“I really wanted to try and save them,” he told the jury, talking about Mengedoht.

Following the crash, Sgt. Michael Johnson said he performed a field sobriety test on Burdette. He told the jury that Burdette seemed calm & nonchalant, noting “bloodshot eyes and constricted pupils.”

Case background:

Roger Burdette, a former Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) driver, crashed his truck into LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht's cruiser while she was conducting a traffic stop on I-64 on Christmas Eve in 2018. Mengedoht was killed in the crash.

After the crash, Burdette failed a field sobriety test and admitted to officers that he had taken multiple prescription drugs on the scene of the crash, according to his arrest report.

Additional court documents released earlier this year say Burdette was watching pornographic videos on his phone around the time of the crash.

Burdette was charged with murder, four counts of wanton endangerment, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and failing to give the right of way to a stopped emergency vehicle.

Burdette's trial was supposed to begin over the summer but was delayed due to the availability of a necessary witness.

The trial began Monday, Oct. 27, 2021. On Tuesday, after the prosecutor and defense questioned potential jurors, the court settled on the final 14 jurors: nine women and five men.

