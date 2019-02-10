The Officer Nick Rodman Legacy Foundation is teaming up with the Center for Women and Families and LMPD for a donation drive.

Rodman was killed in 2017 during a police chase in the Portland neighborhood.

Bins will be set up at different locations across Louisville and Southern Indiana to collect needed items throughout October, which is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Click here to see the list of items

Those locations will take donations Monday through Friday at the following times:

1st Division (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

416 N. 29th Street

2nd Division (7 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

3419 Bohne Avenue

3rd Division (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

7219 Dixie Highway

4th Division (7 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

1340 South Fourth Street

5th Division (7 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

2301 Douglas Boulevard

6th Division (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

5600 Shepherdsville Road

7th Division (7 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

7201 Outer Loop #129

8th Division (7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

200 Juneau Drive #100