LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Runners and downtown drivers get ready!

The Rodes City Run 10K, the second leg of the Louisville Triple Crown of Running, will kick off at 8 a.m. on Saturday in downtown Louisville.

Friday at noon is the last chance to register for the race online, but you can register in person on race day or Friday at Slugger Field.

Packet pickup will be held at the Louisville Slugger Field from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday or on race day from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. at the 5th Street parking garage.

If you're planning on driving downtown Saturday morning, be aware of the following road closures.

The following streets will be closed, or have their traffic disrupted, during the following times:

6:30 a.m. to 11:00 am

Broadway from Brook to Second Sts.

7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Broadway from Fifth Street to Third Street (Fifth will remain open N/B)

Third Street will remain open to cross traffic until 7:30 a.m.

7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Baxter Avenue from Jefferson Street to Breckinridge Street

Cherokee Road from Baxter Avenue to Grinstead Drive

Grinstead from Cherokee Road to Lexington Road

Lexington Road from Grinstead to Liberty Street/E. Chestnut

Liberty Street from Lexington Road to E. Chestnut



The following streets will have no parking on them from 4:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Broadway from 5th Street to Baxter Avenue

Cherokee Road from Baxter Avenue to Grinstead Drive

Grinstead Drive from Cherokee Road to Lexington Road

E. Chestnut from Liberty to Broadway

For more information, visit the Rodes City Run website.