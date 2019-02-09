LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Four Roses Bourbon Rock the Water Tower returned to Louisville Water Tower Park this weekend, now in its 35th year.

It featured some big names including Tony & the Tan Lines, The Louisville Crashers, John Elefante, former lead singer of Kansas, and Johnny Edwards, former lead singer of Foreigner.

“Interestingly enough, this event was created by my boss when he decided just to throw a party here 35 years ago just for fun and 800 people showed up,” said Promotions Manager Jennifer Washle.

The event also had a bourbon tasting lounge barbeque and other tasty treats.