LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A California based robotics team, Barcbots Robotics Club, was on its way to the world’s largest robotics competition, REC Foundation’s VEX Robotics World Championship, in Louisville this week when the worst happened.

The robotics team was worried they wouldn’t be able to actually compete due to their robot--called “Military Macaw”--getting lost in transit at the airport on Tuesday. The robot was flying with the team from California to Louisville.

Barcbots Robotics Club Our robot has been lost in transit! Not good :-(

At one point, the team was rushing to build a basic version of the robot that was missing for the competition. It would have been a feat to finish the replacement in time for the competition.

Barcbots Robotics Club With our robot lost in transit, the Speed Demons are planning to build a robot in a 24 hours. It is unlikely that we will be able to replicate our "Military Macaw", but we will do the best we can...

But later that day their robot was found. The team was able to handle a situation that was beyond their control.

Barcbots Robotics Club Our robot has been found! I am so happy for the team. They worked extremely hard to get to the World Championships and I am glad they will get to use the robot they specifically built for Worlds....

The team is now set to compete in the world competition that starts on a Thursday, April 24.

The world’s largest robotics competition, REC Foundation’s VEX robotics World Championship, is in Louisville.

Students bring their custom-built robots to compete as teams in timed, heart-pounding robotic matches.

More than 25,000 students and educators will be attending the competition, in its 12th year. Students from third grade to college are participating, from all 50 states and 40 countries.

The competition starts on Thursday and ends on Sunday, April 27.

WHAS11's Tyler Emery will have more on this team and the Louisville competition during the 6 p.m. newscast.

►Contact reporter Tyler Emery at temery@WHAS11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@TylerWHAS11) and Facebook.