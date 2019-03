LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – More than 600 students on 142 teams competed at the RoboRumble Regional Robotic Tournament Saturday.

The tournament, held at Moore High School, included four events which students used programming skills to design, build and compete with robots.

Local company Samtec sponsored the event and also had a Maker Mobile on hand that featured laser cutters and 3D printers to help inspire the future innovators competing.

The event was hosted by the Kentucky Derby Festival.