LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Water is currently using new technology to detect problems in pipes before they ever become an issue.



Of the 4200 miles of water main pipes that Louisville Water is responsible for, they are now using robot technology to do preventative maintenance on the pipes.

Kelley Dearing Smith with Louisville Water says, the repairs, are a direct result of Finding from a recent robot inspection.



“This pipe was put in the late 1960's so it didn’t quite make the 100-year mark, I like to say it had a midlife crisis but pipes are going to break, they’re going to have problems, but this technology helps us be proactive instead of reactive” Smith explains.





Smith says, using this new technology, Louisville water no longer has to wait for a water main to actually break before they can repair it, they can do reparative work, and preventative work, as soon as a problem is detected.



Smith says, the maintenance, didn't cause any outages for customers on December 11.

