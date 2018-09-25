LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The US Department of Veterans Affairs said the Robley Rex VA Medical Center is showing significant improvements at the majority of its healthcare facilities.

According to the release of the VA's Strategic Analytics for Improvement and Learning or SAIL report, the Robley Rex VA medical center improved from a 3-star rating to a 4-star rating since last year.

The Medical Center significantly reduced the number of avoidable hospital-wide readmissions and remains a top performer in the appropriateness of the level of care provided to inpatients and the rates of hospital-associated infections.

© 2018 WHAS-TV