Loved ones remember man killed in Shively hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Loved ones are reflecting on the life of a Louisville man recently hit and killed by a truck on Dixie Highway.

Robert Patterson, 38, died in a crash near Ralph Avenue on Jan. 19.

His fiancée Mercedes Harris and pastor Brandon Addison said Patterson could always be counted on for a smile, saying his laughter and warm spirit bring them peace during this difficult time.

“Robert Patterson, he was a good man. He was the funny guy,” Harris said.

Addison added, "He had a laugh that just expounded in the room."

WHAS11 News contacted Shively Police about progress in the investigation.

The said they believe a white semitruck hit Patterson, but they don’t know if the driver knew they hit him.

Patterson’s church has created a GoFundMe to help the family.

