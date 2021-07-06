Former UofL star Robbie Valentine offers free basketball camp at KFC Yum! Center

Camp attendees will learn key fundamentals of being a better basketball player in areas including defense, shooting, passing, ball handling, team work and leadership

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — School has been out for more than a week and parents are still looking for things to keep their children occupied during their summer vacation.

Look no further – former Louisville Cardinal Robbie Valentine has been hosting basketball camps for more than 30 years and this year, they’re being held at the KFC Yum Center.

His camps are geared for boys and girls ages 5 to 16 and has individual instruction in all phases of the sport.

Camp attendees will learn key fundamentals of being a better basketball player in areas including defense, shooting, passing, ball handling, team work and leadership.

Valentine will also teach campers life skills and will have a host of keynote speakers who are influential in the game that will also mentor them through the camp.

“This taking place at Yum is great. Lots of high school and college players want to play here and never will – so for these kids 6 and up to learn here for free, it doesn't get much better than that,” Ben Johnson, Metro Parks and Recreation assistant director, said.

The camp will take place from June 28 through July 1.

For more information and to register, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

What others are reading right now: