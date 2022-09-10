Kentucky firefighters honored during national service

Two late Zoneton fire chiefs were highlighted during the National Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky firefighters who were lost in the line of duty were honored this weekend.

Their service was highlighted during the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday in Maryland.

Included was Garry Key, the acting volunteer fire chief of Zoneton. Key passed away in February 2021 due to complications from COVID-19.

Rob Orkies, another honoree, was the fire chief of Zoneton and also died from complications of COVID-19 in December 2020.

The service was held for the nation to express its gratitude for the service of those firefighters lost.

President Joe Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the service.

