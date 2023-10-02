Rob Fulk appointed Interim Chief Operations Officer for JCPS

Since 2021, Fulk has served as the district's assistant superintendent of middle schools.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) has appointed Rob Fulk to serve as the district's interim chief operations officer (COO).

Chris Perkins had previously served in the role since 2020. At this time, it's unclear why he stepped down, however JCPS spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said Perkins has "accepted a reassignment."

The school district's COO oversees a wide range of responsibilities that ensure smooth functioning within JCPS. This includes the district's transportation, facilities, nutrition services and other critical functions.

"I'm honored to have this opportunity to lead the JCPS Operations division. The role of this division is clear: support our schools," Fulk said. "We build, maintain, and modernize our schools while also maintaining safe environments for our students. We are the wheels that keep our district moving forward."

Fulk, who has been at JCPS since 2016, was named assistant superintendent of middle schools in 2021. According to officials, he previously worked as an assistant superintendent, principal and teacher for Trimble, Bullitt and Oldham County Public Schools, respectively.

JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio called Fulk a "respected educator and leader."

"I have no doubt his proven track record of success will continue," he added.

Fulk's first day as interim COO was on Monday, Oct. 2.

