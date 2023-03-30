LMPD remembers fallen officer for his 'abundance of kindness'

Officer Rob Oliver died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash nearly three weeks ago, the department said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are remembering a beloved officer who died after a serious motorcycle crash weeks ago.

Officer Rob Oliver had been with the department for 18 years, LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said.

"Officer Oliver spent his lifetime in service to others," she said. "[He] was known for his abundance of kindness and quiet generosity."

Oliver was an Army veteran and worked as an officer in Jeffersonville, Ind. prior to joining LMPD.

According to the department, Oliver most recently was assigned as the District Resource Officer for the First Division and was a member of the LMPD Honor Guard.

"In addition to his LMPD Family, Rob was a loving son, father, grandfather, and brother," Gwinn-Villaroel said. "Please keep his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers, and please do the same for the people who were blessed enough to work with him daily throughout his career with LMPD."

Police say Oliver died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident nearly three weeks ago.

