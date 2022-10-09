Asphalt resurfacing project to close lanes of Bardstown Road this week

Beginning Sunday at 8 p.m. through 5 a.m., the roadway between Grinstead Drive and Eastern Parkway will close overnights for roadwork.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you’re traveling on Bardstown Road, be prepared for some overnight lane and road closures.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will conduct milling and asphalt resurfacing for a stretch of the roadway.

Beginning Sunday at 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Friday, there will be a complete closure of Bardstown Road between Eastern Parkway and Grinstead Drive. KYTC said there will be two nights of milling and paving the rest of the week.

There will also be closures on Oct. 16 through Oct. 21 as crews will shift from Bonnycastle Avenue to Eastern Parkway before switching to the Grinstead Drive to Broadway section later during the week.

Drivers will be directed through these work zones via flagging operations, according to the KYTC.

Officials said the closures will be limited to non-peak overnight hours and there will not be any closures on Friday and Saturday nights. However, on-street parking will not be allowed as the work is underway. No parking signs will be posted.

This work is being done in coordination with a safety improvement project announced in 2021. It will reconfigure traffic lanes, enhance pedestrian crossings and designate turn lanes at signalized intersections on Bardstown Road.

