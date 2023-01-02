Louisville gets $21.4 million in funding for road safety improvements

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg called the new grant "a game changer."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than $21 million is heading to Kentucky to improve safety on Louisville's roadways.

The money comes from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in 2021, which will give Kentucky billions of dollars over five years to improve the state's roads, bridges, railroads, riverports, airports and broadband.

"Kentucky has seen a rise in roadway fatalities over the past couple of years, creating a worrying trend," Senator Mitch McConnell said.

The funding will allow Louisville to launch "low-cost, high impact" road safety projects in ten different areas of the Metro, which officials hope should reduce the danger of roadway fatalities.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg called the new grant "a game changer."

"It will no doubt save lives and prevent serious injuries and that's one of the best investments we can ever make," he said. "Public safety takes different forms and with this funding families will be able to drive, bike and walk more securely in neighborhoods across Louisville."

Reimagining Ninth Street and revitalizing Broadway are two major Louisville road projects already being funded with help from the federal government.

