x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Grand jury indicts man connected to I-65 road rage shooting with federal gun charge

Jonathan Rivera is facing another charge in connection to the incident that left a 6-year-old girl injured.

More Videos

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man charged in connection to a road rage shooting that injured a six-year-old is now facing federal charges.

The U.S. Attorneys Office said a federal grand jury indicted Jonathan Rivera for possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

Rivera is also facing state charges in the case.

Onyx Sands, 6, was shot in the back in what police said was a road rage shooting on I-65.

Investigators said a gun found in Rivera’s waistband matched shell casings at the shooting scene.

No one has been charged at this point with firing the bullet that hit Onyx.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed 

Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox. 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out