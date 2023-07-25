Grand jury indicts man connected to I-65 road rage shooting with federal gun charge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man charged in connection to a road rage shooting that injured a six-year-old is now facing federal charges.
The U.S. Attorneys Office said a federal grand jury indicted Jonathan Rivera for possession of a gun by a convicted felon.
Rivera is also facing state charges in the case.
Onyx Sands, 6, was shot in the back in what police said was a road rage shooting on I-65.
Investigators said a gun found in Rivera’s waistband matched shell casings at the shooting scene.
No one has been charged at this point with firing the bullet that hit Onyx.
