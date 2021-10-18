Louisville Metro looking for public input on two roadway projects

Meetings on the East Market Streetscape Plan and the reconfiguration of an off-ramp on I-65 will be held in October.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are two road construction projects coming up in Louisville and local officials would like public input on how they should go.

Louisville Metro Government will host two public meetings regarding two projects: the East Market Streetscape Master Plan and a new design for the Jefferson/Brook St. off-ramp on I-65S.

An in-person open house to discuss the East Market Streetscape plan is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19 in the NuLu Marketplace Courtyard on East Market Street.

The next phase of construction, set for Spring 2022, will include parking reconfigurations, the installation of curb extensions and the addition of trees and landscaping on East Market from 1st St. to Johnson St.

Louisville Metro and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) want to minimize the amount of impact on businesses on East Market St. during construction.

Part of their plan includes breaking down the project into block-by-block phases and maintaining two-way traffic. You can see the project summary and submit comments on the project here.

The second meeting on the I-65 off-ramp will be held virtually on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

According to Louisville Metro, the Jefferson/Brook Street off-ramp has one of the highest crash rates in Louisville. KYTC is working with the Federal Highways Administration to reconfigure the area to make it safer.

Three options are being discussed, including one where no changes would be made. Other proposed improvements include the relocation of the ramp and converting Jefferson Street into a two-way street.

More information on the meeting, including the virtual meeting link, can be found here.

