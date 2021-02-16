Many roads still snow-covered as Tuesday morning commute begins

Plows have been working through the night, but there are still several areas that could be dangerous to drive in.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several inches of snow fell across the Louisville and southern Indiana areas late Monday into Tuesday. Crews have been working through the night to clear the roads, but there are still plenty of trouble spots as the morning commute begins.

We will be monitoring road conditions throughout the morning and sharing MetroSafe incident reports when they become available.





MetroSafe said they are on "State Forms" this morning, meaning that they will not respond to non-injury crashes if drivers are able to get their vehicles out of the roadway.

6 a.m.

Outside of a disabled vehicle on I-64, there are no major traffic incidents to report.

The Lousiville Metro Snow Team map shows that more roads have been plowed, especially in downtown Louisville, but there are still several areas that have not been plowed.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 5 - which covers Jefferson County - said it is seeing many slick and snow-covered roads on its routes as well.

It's definitely a slow commute across the interstates. Be sure to take your time on the roads this morning.

5 a.m.

TRIMARC is not reporting any major crashes, but the roads are still potentially hazardous due to the snow and some areas will likely be worse than others.

According to the Louisville Metro Snow Team map, about half of Jefferson County has been salted and plowed, while the other half has just been salted.

Brooke Hasch said Taylorsville Road near Jeffersontown was still pretty snowy around 4:15 a.m. and areas that have not been plowed will likely be very dangerous for travel.

Jordan Yuodis with the Louisville Fire Department shared photos on Twitter of a snow-covered Watterson Expressway around 3:30 a.m. He said he has also seen many vehicles on the side of the road.

In Indiana, southern counties are under a Travel Watch, meaning that travel should only be for essential purposes and emergencies. Some of the interstates, including I-64, have not yet been treated, according to Rob Harris.

Speeds on the interstate are between medium and slow. Residents are asked to stay home if at all possible so that crews can continue to treat and clear the roads.

