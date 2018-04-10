6 am (Thursday, October 4, 2018) - 11:30 pm (Sunday, October 7, 2018)
- Alley between Third Street and Fourth Street from Magnolia Avenue to Hill Street
- Alley between Fourth Street and Saint James Court from Magnolia Avenue to Hill Street
- R Chin Alley from Sixth Street to Hill Street
- Saint James Court from Magnolia Avenue to Hill Street
- Magnolia Avenue from Third Street to Sixth Street
- Gaulbert Avenue from Third Street to Fourth Street
- Fourth Street from Park Avenue to Hill Street
No Parking Areas
1 am (Thursday, October 4, 2018) - 9 pm (Sunday, October 7, 2018)
- Park Avenue (south side) from Fourth Street to Sixth Street
- Gaulbert Avenue from Third Street to Fourth Street
1 am (Thursday, October 4, 2018) - 10 pm (Sunday, October 7, 2018)
- Third Street (west side) from Park Avenue to Hill Street
- Third Street (east side) from Magnolia Avenue to Hill Street
- Fourth Street from Park Avenue to Hill Street
- Sixth Street (east side) from Park Avenue to Hill Street
1 am (Thursday, October 4, 2018) - 11:30 pm (Sunday, October 7, 2018)
- Saint James Court from Magnolia Avenue to Hill Street
- Magnolia Avenue from Third Street to Levering Street
9 am (Thursday, October 4, 2018) - 7 pm (Thursday, October 4, 2018)
- Hill Street from Second Street to Sixth Street
- Fourth Street (east side) from Hill Street to Gaulbert Avenue
1 am (Friday, October 5, 2018) - 8 pm (Sunday, October 7, 2018)
- Hill Street (north side) from Second Street to Sixth Street
Handicapped Parking
8 am (Thursday, October 4, 2018) - 10 pm (Thursday, October 4, 2018)
Sixth Street (east side) near Magnolia Avenue along Central Park
9 am (Friday, October 5, 2018) - 10 pm (Sunday, October 7, 2018)
Hill Street (north side) from Third Street to Saint James Court
NOTE: No Handicap Parking at Saint James Court and Fountain Court (across from the fountain on the east side of the street)
