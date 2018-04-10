6 am (Thursday, October 4, 2018) - 11:30 pm (Sunday, October 7, 2018)

Alley between Third Street and Fourth Street from Magnolia Avenue to Hill Street

Alley between Fourth Street and Saint James Court from Magnolia Avenue to Hill Street

R Chin Alley from Sixth Street to Hill Street

Saint James Court from Magnolia Avenue to Hill Street

Magnolia Avenue from Third Street to Sixth Street

Gaulbert Avenue from Third Street to Fourth Street

Fourth Street from Park Avenue to Hill Street

No Parking Areas

1 am (Thursday, October 4, 2018) - 9 pm (Sunday, October 7, 2018)

Park Avenue (south side) from Fourth Street to Sixth Street

Gaulbert Avenue from Third Street to Fourth Street

1 am (Thursday, October 4, 2018) - 10 pm (Sunday, October 7, 2018)

Third Street (west side) from Park Avenue to Hill Street

Third Street (east side) from Magnolia Avenue to Hill Street

Fourth Street from Park Avenue to Hill Street

Sixth Street (east side) from Park Avenue to Hill Street

1 am (Thursday, October 4, 2018) - 11:30 pm (Sunday, October 7, 2018)

Saint James Court from Magnolia Avenue to Hill Street

Magnolia Avenue from Third Street to Levering Street

9 am (Thursday, October 4, 2018) - 7 pm (Thursday, October 4, 2018)

Hill Street from Second Street to Sixth Street

Fourth Street (east side) from Hill Street to Gaulbert Avenue

1 am (Friday, October 5, 2018) - 8 pm (Sunday, October 7, 2018)

Hill Street (north side) from Second Street to Sixth Street

Handicapped Parking

8 am (Thursday, October 4, 2018) - 10 pm (Thursday, October 4, 2018)

Sixth Street (east side) near Magnolia Avenue along Central Park

9 am (Friday, October 5, 2018) - 10 pm (Sunday, October 7, 2018)

Hill Street (north side) from Third Street to Saint James Court

NOTE: No Handicap Parking at Saint James Court and Fountain Court (across from the fountain on the east side of the street)

