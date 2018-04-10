6 am (Thursday, October 4, 2018) - 11:30 pm (Sunday, October 7, 2018)

  • Alley between Third Street and Fourth Street from Magnolia Avenue to Hill Street
  • Alley between Fourth Street and Saint James Court from Magnolia Avenue to Hill Street
  • R Chin Alley from Sixth Street to Hill Street
  • Saint James Court from Magnolia Avenue to Hill Street
  • Magnolia Avenue from Third Street to Sixth Street
  • Gaulbert Avenue from Third Street to Fourth Street
  • Fourth Street from Park Avenue to Hill Street

No Parking Areas

1 am (Thursday, October 4, 2018) - 9 pm (Sunday, October 7, 2018)

  • Park Avenue (south side) from Fourth Street to Sixth Street
  • Gaulbert Avenue from Third Street to Fourth Street

1 am (Thursday, October 4, 2018) - 10 pm (Sunday, October 7, 2018)

  • Third Street (west side) from Park Avenue to Hill Street
  • Third Street (east side) from Magnolia Avenue to Hill Street
  • Fourth Street from Park Avenue to Hill Street
  • Sixth Street (east side) from Park Avenue to Hill Street

1 am (Thursday, October 4, 2018) - 11:30 pm (Sunday, October 7, 2018)

  • Saint James Court from Magnolia Avenue to Hill Street
  • Magnolia Avenue from Third Street to Levering Street

9 am (Thursday, October 4, 2018) - 7 pm (Thursday, October 4, 2018)

  • Hill Street from Second Street to Sixth Street
  • Fourth Street (east side) from Hill Street to Gaulbert Avenue

1 am (Friday, October 5, 2018) - 8 pm (Sunday, October 7, 2018)

  • Hill Street (north side) from Second Street to Sixth Street

Handicapped Parking

8 am (Thursday, October 4, 2018) - 10 pm (Thursday, October 4, 2018)

Sixth Street (east side) near Magnolia Avenue along Central Park

9 am (Friday, October 5, 2018) - 10 pm (Sunday, October 7, 2018)

Hill Street (north side) from Third Street to Saint James Court

NOTE: No Handicap Parking at Saint James Court and Fountain Court (across from the fountain on the east side of the street)

