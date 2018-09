LOUISVILLE, KY (WHAS11) - From 4:00AM to 10:30AM several streets Downtown will be closed for The Humana Inspire 5K.

Here is a list of street closures and no parking areas around the city:

• River Road Eastbound From 2nd Street To Witherspoon

• Witherspoon From 1st Street To River Road (East) Big Four Bridge

• Main Street From Preston To Story

• Story From Baxter/Main Street To Northspring/Adams Street

• Adams Street From Story/North Spring To River Rd/Campbell Street

• E Washington Street From 1st Street To Floyd

• E Washington Street From Floyd To Preston

• Preston From River Road To Main Street

• River Road From Preston To Orange Lot

• Brook Street From Main Street To Witherspoon

• Floyd Street Northbound From Main Street To Witherspoon (Open To Condo Residents And To Parking Lot)

© 2018 WHAS-TV