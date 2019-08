LOUISVILLE, Ky. — President Trump's visit will heavily affect downtown Louisville on August 20.

The Secret Service only released a few details about the visit but the motorcade will be taking him from the AmVets conference at the Galt House down to the Seelbach Hotel to headline Governor Bevin's private re-election fundraiser.

It is not clear what route they will take, but plenty of road closures are expected.

By 6 a.m., parking at most meters downtown, even stopping for deliveries, will be out of the question. Many of the 17 parking garages downtown will also be affected. If your garage hasn't contacted you, give them a call.

For a list of closures and no parking zones, see the list below, provided by LMPD:

All Day

Armory Place from Muhammad Ali Boulevard to Liberty Street

7 am - 5 pm

Third Street from River Road to Main Street

9 am - 6 pm

Fourth Street from Muhammad Ali Boulevard to Chestnut Street

Muhammad Ali Boulevard from Third Street to Fifth Street

11 am - 5 pm

Main Street from Second Street to Fifth Street

No Parking Areas

All Day

Brook Street from Broadway to Muhammad Ali Boulevard

Alley Way between Fourth Street and Fifth Street, behind the Seelbach

First Street from Broadway to Muhammad Ali Boulevard

Second Street from Main Street to River Road

Third Street from River Road to Broadway

Fourth Street from River Road to Broadway

Fifth Street from Liberty Street to Chestnut Street

River Road from Sixth Street to Witherspoon Street

Pay Lot under Interstate 64 on North Preston Street (restricted parking all day)

North Preston Street from Witherspoon Street to Interstate 65 Bridge

East Witherspoon Street from North Jackson Street to North Clay Street

Main Street from Fifth Street to Second Street

Main Street from Jackson Street to Hancock Street

Billy Goat Strut Alley from Brook Street to Floyd Street

North Hancock Street from Main Street to Washington Street

Market Street from Fifth Street to Third Street

Market Street from Jackson Street to Hancock Street

Congress Alley from Second Street to Floyd Street

South Jackson Street from Jefferson Street to East Market Street

Jefferson Street from Fifth Street to Third Street

Jefferson Street from Preston Street to Jackson Street

Liberty Street from Fifth Street to Third Street

Liberty Street from Floyd Street to Preston Street

Preston Street from Liberty Street to Jefferson Street

Muhammad Ali Boulevard from Floyd Street to First Street

Muhammad Ali Boulevard from Third Street to Fifth Street

Hancock Street from Market Street to Madison Street

Chestnut Street from Fifth Street to Clay Street (Emergency Route)

Gray Street from First Street to Floyd Street

Broadway from First Street to Floyd Street

Jacob Street from First Street to Floyd Street

College Street from First Street to Floyd Street

Breckinridge Street from First Street to Floyd Street

Caldwell Street from First Street to Brook Street

Kentucky Street from First Street to Floyd Street

St. Catherine Street from Brook Street to Floyd Street

Oak Street from Floyd Street to Preston Street

Ormsby Street from Floyd Street to Preston Street

Woodbine Street from Floyd Street to Preston Street

Burnett Avenue from Floyd Street to Preston Street

Hill Street from Floyd Street to Preston Street

Brandeis Avenue from Arthur Street to Bradley Avenue

Warnock Street from Arthur Street to Fort Street

Eastern Parkway from Arthur Street to Crittenden Drive

Crittenden Drive from Maylawn Avenue to Boxley Avenue

Phillips Lane from Freedom Way to Preston Highway

Standiford Lane from Standiford Court to Preston Highway

Grade Lane from Grand Lane Connector to Preston Highway

