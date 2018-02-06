LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Orange barriers, cones and workers in hard hats may be viewed as a nuisance by drivers who find their route blocked off, but behind this blockade on East Liberty Street is something drivers don't want to fall into.

"You could easily fit a car in the hole that was underneath the pavement," Louisville MSD communications program manager Sheryl Lauder said.

According to Lauder, MSD was first alerted Saturday around 3 a.m. to an opening measuring about 1-foot by 2-feet on East Liberty Street and Baxter Avenue. However, after crews were able to get a camera into the opening, they discovered the hole under the road was several times larger.

"We're just really, really fortunate that no one was hurt, that no car or bus or whatever fell in a hole," she said.

Lauder said the culprit was a broken pipe installed under the road all the way back in 1871 made of brick.

"They're absolutely gorgeous when you see them," she said. "You're like, 'That's great craftsmanship.' But after 147 years, it can kind of give away."

The broken pipe is likely due to its age and the large amounts of rain that has hit the area this year, which loosened up the ground and the pipe itself.

"They get overloaded sometimes when there is a lot of rain," Lauder said. "And it just takes one little hole and it starts unraveling."

Crews are repairing the broken pipe using a process called slip lining. Crews will "slip" a narrower PVC pipe into the larger old brick pipes and then work on connecting the systems underground before paving the road over. Crews have some of the PVC piping that is being used this weekend, but Lauder said crews will need to wait until Monday to get all the materials needed to finish the repair project.

MSD said the repair is expected to last until Friday if not sooner if everything goes according to schedule. MSD is asking drivers for a little patience during the repair process.

"Take your time if you come through here," Lauder said. "You'll get where you're going and we'll get out of here as soon as we can."

© 2018 WHAS-TV