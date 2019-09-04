LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thunder of Louisville is coming up this Saturday and if you commute anywhere downtown, you will need to be aware of which roads you can and cannot take throughout the weekend.

The Clark Memorial Bridge (Second Street Bridge) will close at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 11 and will not reopen until 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 14. Certain roads will only be open at certain times, so be sure to plan accordingly!

KENTUCKY

The Louisville Metro Police Department closed the following roads on the Kentucky side of the Ohio:

10 a.m. Friday – 2 p.m. Sunday

River Road from Bingham Way to Sixth Street

Bingham Way from Joe’s Crab Shack/Witherspoon Street to River Road

1 p.m. Friday – 9 a.m. Sunday

Witherspoon Street from Preston Street to Brook Street

Floyd Street at Washington Street closed (only open to residents)

River Road from Preston Street to Witherspoon Street

Midnight Friday – 9 a.m. Sunday

Ramp from westbound Interstate 64 to Third Street (no turn on River Road)

Ramp from Second Street to eastbound Interstate 64

8 a.m. Saturday – 1 a.m. Sunday

Second Street from Main Street to River Road (local access to local garages only)

9 a.m. Saturday – 1 a.m. Sunday

**Local traffic and pass traffic will be allowed provided there are no pedestrian safety issues.**

River Road from Witherspoon Street to Preston Street

Frankfort Avenue from River Road to Story Ave. (local and Tow Lot traffic only)

Witherspoon Street from Brook Street to Second Street

Witherspoon Street from Preston Street to Adams Street

Washington Street from First Street to Second Street

Preston Street from Main Street to Witherspoon Street

Floyd Street from Main Street to Witherspoon Street

Brook Street from Main Street to Witherspoon Street

First Street from Main Street to Witherspoon Street

Second Street from Main Street to River Road

Third Street from Main Street to River Road (access will be allowed to parking garages)

6 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Saturday

Ramp from Muhammad Ali Boulevard to Interstate 65 northbound

Ramp from Jackson Street to Interstate 65 northbound

8:30 p.m. Saturday – 1 a.m. Sunday

Market Street from Fourth Street to 10th Street will be reversed from eastbound traffic to westbound traffic

8:30 p.m. – end of night Saturday

Third Street from Main Street to Broadway will be one way southbound

8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Saturday

Interstate 65 northbound from Interstate 264 (Watterson Expressway) to Interstate 64

Interstate 65 southbound from Interstate 265 (Indiana) to Interstate 64

Interstate 64 westbound from Interstate 264 (Watterson Expressway) to 14th Street

Interstate 64 eastbound from Interstate 264 (Shawnee Expressway) to Interstate 65

Interstate 71 southbound from Interstate 264 (Watterson Expressway) to Interstate 65

Emergency Route

**Only authorized emergency vehicles can use the following route from 6:30 pm on Saturday**

Muhammad Ali Boulevard from Roy Wilkins Boulevard to Clay Street

Second Street from Main Street to Jacob Street

Northbound Second Street traffic will be diverted at Breckinridge Street

INDIANA

Jeffersonville has closed the following roads on the Indiana side of the Ohio starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday:

Riverside Drive from Jeff Boat west to Clarksville

Market St. from Spring St. west to Clarksville

Missouri Ave. from Market St. north to South Clark Blvd.

Southern Indiana Avenue

River Pointe Plaza, North Shore, Clark St. and Fort Street

The parking lots located under the Kennedy Bridge

The 100 block of Spring St.

The 100 block of Wall St.

The 100 block of Locust St.

The 100 block of Pearl St.

The 100 block of Walnut St.

Mulberry St. from W. Maple St. south to Riverside Drive

Pearl St. from W. Maple St. to Riverside Drive

W. Court Ave. at Ohio Avenue west to Missouri Ave.

All alleys along the floodwall from Jeff Boat West to the city limits

