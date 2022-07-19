Residents complain of 'unsanitary' conditions at senior living facility in southwest Louisville

The seniors who live at Riverport Landings just off Cane Run Road said they have experienced rude employees to unsanitary living conditions.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents at a senior housing complex in southwest Louisville are complaining about conditions at the facility.

The seniors who live at Riverport Landings just off Cane Run Road said they have experienced rude employees to unsanitary living conditions.

A group of residents voiced their concerns during a Tuesday meeting.

Arletha Bender, who resides and the facility, said she told managers about the mold in her bathroom and claims they told her she would have to wait six months for someone to fix it.

Residents also claim they are dealing with broken sinks, lack of security at night, unclean elevator that is always out of service and employees entering their homes unnoticed.

The group also said employees are locking public bathrooms during the afternoon and its resulted in hallway carpets being soiled with urine.

LDG Development owns the facility and Executive Vice President Christi Lanier Robinson told WHAS11 News they hear the residents’ concerns and are fixing the problems.

“We’ve invested thousands of dollars in trying to address the issue. We’ve put security in place. We’ve met with residents a couple of weeks ago. And pledged to them that we will meet with them again,” she said.

Robinson said multiple inspections are done throughout the year, but residents said they were skeptical about them.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.