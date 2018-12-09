LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- There is a new way to pay your tolling bill without ever getting an invoice. Riverlink has created a "Pay by Plate" option which allows drivers without a prepaid account and transponder to pay their tolls online without waiting for an invoice in the mail.

To pay by plate, just wait three to five days after your crossing then log onto Riverlink's website. Under Pay by Plate, you enter your license plate number, state and the last six digits of your VIN (vehicle identification number). If your trip is not posted yet, you can enter your contact information to receive a notification of any transactions in the next 30 days.

Click here for tolling rates.

