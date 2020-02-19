LOUISVILLE, Ky. — River Road from 3rd to 7th Streets re-opened Wednesday now that flood waters have receded.

"There has been some large debris," Metro Public Works spokesperson, Salvador Melendez said. "From day one we've had to employ about 120 to 135 people between the signs and markings crews and the road operation crews."

Last week's heavy rain caused flooding forcing drivers to turn around and seek alternate routes. Melendez said up to 18 intersections and roadways were forced to close.

When the flooding receded not only did it leave debris behind, Louisville Metro Public Works crew leader, Ross Brown said it also left mud that was two to three inches thick.

"The mud dries out so then you got to re-wet it so you can wash it away," Brown said.

Crews used new tanker trucks and plows to clear-up the roadways. The truck is equipped with a 2,000 gallon tank and high pressure nozzles.

"We have a separate crew that comes and gets debris out of the way first and they load it on the truck so we can haul it off," Brown said.

The debris is transferred to the city's waste collection centers. The crews finished cleaning Wednesday afternoon.

The city's electrical maintenance team also checked traffic lights and utility lines.

