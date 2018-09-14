LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The River City Fraternal Order of Police has voted to endorse Republican candidate and Metro Council member Angela Leet for Louisville mayor.

As Louisville’s largest FOP lodge, they represent hundreds of police officers.

The President of the River City FOP said Mayor Fischer has not done enough to address many of the critical concerns of Louisville’s police department and its ability to effectively address the community's public safety issues.

He went on to say they believe Leet has the leadership and the vision.

