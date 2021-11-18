Elizabethtown man killed in crash on Ring Road

Chris Denham with Elizabethtown Police said a man trying to turn out of a parking lot crossed into the path of an oncoming vehicle Wednesday morning.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A man is dead after a crash in Elizabethtown Wednesday morning, according to a release from Chris Denham with Elizabethtown Police.

Denham said 29-year-old Devyn Vittitow was trying to make a left turn out of a convenience store parking lot onto Ring Road around 7 a.m. when he crossed into the path of another vehicle.

Vittitow was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other adults that were in his vehicle at the time of the crash were taken to the hospital. Denham did not include the extent of their injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

