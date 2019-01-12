LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The second phase of maintenance work on I-65 South on the John F. Kennedy Bridge will begin Tuesday.

The right lanes from mile marker 136 to 137 will be closed at 10 a.m. for the work and will remain closed until Dec. 9 for finger joint bolt replacement.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say as part of the project, exit ramps leading to I-64 West and -71 East will be closed on the weekend.

They are providing two options to get around those detours:

Clark Memorial (2nd Street) Bridge to 31W to the 9th Street Interchange or continue on I-65 and connect to I-264 East.

Drivers are asked to use caution while driving through work zones and obey all signs for worker safety.

Three left lanes of I-65 South were also closed in November as part of the project.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.