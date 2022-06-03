Rideshare, delivery drivers beginning to feel impact of surging gas prices in Louisville

As prices surge, many feel the pump now decides their pay.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With rising prices of gas in the area, many who work in the food delivery industry and rideshare services have one thing in common – they feel the pump now decides their pay.

According to AAA, in just one month, Louisville has seen around a 70-cent increase per gallon and around $1.30 more from a year ago.

Adam Thomas drives for Uber and when it comes to longer rides, he said gas prices make it hard to break even.

“I try to, you know, take every ride that I can. But sometimes, you know, it does affect that when I’m busy or when it’s like a weekend evening or at night,” he said. “Those people out there need help as well. And I try to get out there and help them with rides. But sometimes, money has to come first.”

Multiple drivers told WHAS11 News they’re bringing in less than half their weekly earnings, even with being selective on longer routes.