LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 150,000 people are expected to attend this year's Derby and that means parking will be a challenge.



Organizers are making sure visitors have access to as many transportation options as possible in an effort to run a smooth and safe event.

“Last year we finished a $30 million project to improve and enhance the parking and transportation experience,” spokesperson for the Kentucky Derby, Darren Rogers said.



Attendees utilizing rideshare options will not be able to get picked up or dropped off at Churchill Downs.



"It will be very difficult to get down Central Avenue on Derby Day,” Rogers said.



Attendees taking a Lyft or an Uber will have to walk for about a mile to or from Lot T at Cardinal Stadium.



Central Avenue will be closed between Floyd and Taylor Boulevard on Oaks and Derby. Organizers said the road will close at 7 AM and will reopen in the evening after most guests have left Churchill Downs.

If taking a taxi, expect to be dropped off and picked up next to the Wagner's Pharmacy.

All parking on Derby week is reserved onsite, so for those planning to drive, parking will be available in surrounding locations like the Cardinal Stadium.



"We encourage folks to utilize neighborhood parking,” Rogers said. “It's nearby, it could be convenient, and those people are great to work with.”



Planners also said it is best to travel with a partner or in groups and to plan your trip ahead.



"We're trying to make it the most guest-friendly and enhanced experience as possible,” Rogers said.



For more information on transportation including hotel shuttle buses and parking passes, click here.