JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Jeffersontown's new police chief is a familiar face. Rick Sanders, the former police chief, is taking the position.

On November 19, the Jeffersontown City Council Approved Sanders as the department’s next chief where he was first appointed in 2007. He will replace Sam Rogers, who retired last week.

In 2016, Sanders left the job to become the Kentucky State Police Commissioner in Governor Bevin’s administration. He will finish his work in Frankfort and report for duty in Jeffersontown in the coming days.

Sanders is a Louisville native who has worked for the DEA and the Old Jefferson County Police Department as a detective and helicopter pilot.

