Longtime BB&T CEO Rick Guillaume dies at 78

Rick Guillaume was known for his contributions to communities in Louisville and Kentucky, as well as his dedication to his family.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of Rick Guillaume told WHAS11 News he passed away peacefully on Friday at the age of 78, after battling multiple health issues for nearly a decade.

Rick was a graduate of Shawnee High School class of 1961 and continued his education at Western Kentucky University graduating in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Rick Guillaume was the CEO of BB&T in Kentucky for several years. According to his family, he also served on board for Metro United Way, The Red Cross, and Norton Hospital.

Western Kentucky University named an auditorium after Rick and his wife Ann in 2017. The two were high school sweethearts who attended the university together and donated more than $200,000 to the Gordon Ford College of Business.

His legacy lives on through his wife Ann, his son Lee Guillaume and his daughter Jill Kissel. He had six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

His family asked that we share a quotation from Winston Churchill, that they said reminded them of him. “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give”.

The visitation will be Sunday, March 20, 2022, Pearson’s Funeral Home, 149 Breckinridge Lane, 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. His Celebration of Life will be Monday, March 21, at 11:00 a.m., Christ Church United Methodist, 4614 Brownsboro Road

His family is asking for donations to go to the following locations:

Western Kentucky University Opportunity Fund, 1906 College Heights Boulevard, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

West End School, 3628 Virginia Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40211

Christ Church United Methodist, 4614 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40207

