Operation Return Home issued for missing 21-year-old Louisville man

Richard Lynch III, who also goes by Richie, was last seen near Claudia Drive and Dee Road in Okolona around 4 p.m. on May 26.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Operation Return Home has been issued for a 21-year-old Louisville man that’s been missing since Thursday.

Lynch is described as a white male, about 5-feet-10-inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a red and white striped shirt, black jean shorts and red Timberland boots.

If you have seen Lynch or have any information, you are asked to call (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

