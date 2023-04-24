Grand jury dismisses charges against former Louisville high school coach accused of assaulting student

A Jefferson County grand jury has decided to clear Richard Gatewood in that February 2023 incident involving a student at Moore High School.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville grand jury has cleared a former high school basketball coach accused of assaulting a student.

Court documents state Richard Gatewood got into an argument with a student whom he is also related to inside Moore High School’s gym in early February.

Police said Gatewood grabbed the middle schooler and slammed him on the bleachers, then placing the student in a chokehold.

The Jefferson County grand jury issued a “no true bill” on the charges, dismissing the case.

What is a no true bill?

A “no true bill” means a grand jury has decided there isn’t enough evidence to support a criminal charge to the person accused.