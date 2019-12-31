LAWRENCE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Indiana Conservation officers are looking for suspects after a bald eagle was found shot in Lawrence County.

On Dec. 20, animal control officers and the Brown Co. Raptor Center were alerted to an injured bald eagle in the White River area near Dixie Hwy. The eagle was treated for an apparent gunshot wound but died.

A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.. Those with information should contact the Indiana DNR at 812-837-9536 or the Turn in a Poacher, Ind. hotline at 1-800-847-4367.

If you wish to make a donation to the reward fund, checks can be made payable to Turn in a Poacher, Inc. and send to ICO Central Dispatch, 4850 South State Road 446, Bloomington, IN 47401, and marking it c/o Lt. Col. Terry Hyndman.

