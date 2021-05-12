'...We got cut out along the lines somewhere' | Retired drivers claim TARC hasn't paid pandemic essential pay

The retired drivers said they worked the 1,500 hours to receive the pay but said they never received payment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of retired TARC drivers are calling on the transit company to pay them out on essential pay they said they never received.

In October, TARC said it would pay drivers $3,000 if they worked during peak pandemic times – between March 2020 and March 2021.

To qualify, all union drivers had to work at least 1,500 hours which all four drivers said they did.

They said they were notified by a texting system – that only active drivers would be paid out, leaving them without

“All of the correspondence before then said that anyone who drove from March of 2020 to March of 2021 would be paid – that’s us – but we got cut out along the lines somewhere,” Patricia Newby, a retired driver, said.

WHAS11 News reached out to TARC officials about the claims made but have not heard back.

