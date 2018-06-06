LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Kentucky State Board of Elections did not certify results for a race where the candidate died a day after winning the primary.

Danny Alvarez won the primary for the 9th Division Jefferson County District Court race. He suddenly died 24 hours later after suffering from a heart attack.

RELATED: Attorney Danny Alvarez dies one day after winning primary election

Right now only the second place finisher Tanisha Ann Hickerson will be on the ballot in the fall.

Karen Faulkner, who came in third by 17 votes, has filed a lawsuit against the board of elections, the secretary of state and the Jefferson County Board of Elections.

Faulkner wants the Board of Elections to issue a certificate of nomination to place her name on the ballot to give voters a choice.

© 2018 WHAS-TV